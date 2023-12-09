Local realtors offer tips for staying safe while showing properties

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In real estate, making a sale takes a lot of one-on-one.

Realtors often are alone when meeting with potential buyers for the first time.

For many, this could be dangerous.

“First, number one thing people can do is start with a proper buyer consultation, which is done generally at an office or at another public place,” said Paula Brahan, realtor and president of the Hattiesburg Area Association of Realtors.

According to the National Association of Realtors’ Safety Residential Report, around 300,000 of its members feared for their safety in 2022.

Brahan said criminals often see a “for sale” sign as a chance to make their move.

“They know if the house is vacant or unoccupied,” said Brahan. “It’s not unusual, especially if the house has a for sale sign out front.

“It’s not unusual for people to be coming and going from the property and they feel they can take advantage of the person inside the house.”

Kel Richardson has been a realtor at Exit Southern Realty in Hattiesburg since 2021.

Richardson said at the beginning of his career, he took every opportunity to sell a property.

But after a run-in with a sketchy client, Richardson said he now isn’t so quick to jump on every call.

“I felt like, ‘Hey, that was a time I needed to step back, do the proper steps to screen my clients, and make sure that my safety came first,’” said Richardson.

Richardson said he now takes the time to feel each client out.

“I meet with my clients one-on-one and verify identification,” said Richardson. “That’s pretty much when you lay out the guidelines for how things are gonna work out during the process of looking for a home or selling their home.”

Richardson said his biggest piece of advice is to keep an open and clear line of communication.

“Letting your office know, letting your loved ones know that ‘Hey, I’m going to be here from this time to this time,’” Richardson said, “‘If you don’t hear from me between this time, please give me a call or send for help.’”

If a client seems suspicious, Brahan suggests using available software to screen the client beforehand or bringing another person to the showing.

