Christmas fun in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was snowing Friday at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg as the Saenger Theater kicked off its Christmas events.

“We love to have events between the Pocket Museum and the Saenger together to where people can come downtown and enjoy a free evening to be able to enjoy family time together,” said events coordinator Todd Goode.

Families came out dressed in their pajamas to take pictures, grab some cookies and milk and explore downtown.

“It kind of was one of those things where we were like, ‘Here’s one idea, and then this will go with it,’” Goode said. “So, it kind of ended up being a big group of different events all going together.”

This was just the first of several events that will take place over the holiday season.

Folks got a chance to take a ride on a gator cart and do some sight seeing around downtown Hattiesburg as well as visit several businesses on the cookie trail.

