11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says

Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with his mother, family says. (Source: KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALCASIEU PARISH., La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Louisiana authorities are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a young boy.

A family says they are devastated after losing their 11-year-old child Daniel Antunez.

Calcasieu deputies said the crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Claude Hebert Road.

Family members said the boy was walking with his mother to the store that evening when a car hit him.

Authorities said there is not much of a shoulder on the road where the two were walking and they are continuing to investigate what exactly happened.

There are no streetlights in the area and a family friend said the two were carrying a flashlight.

According to the family, the mother decided to walk to the store with Daniel that evening as she loved to talk to him.

The vehicle involved was an SUV and a toxicology test was performed. Authorities didn’t immediately release the driver’s name but said impairment was not suspected in the crash.

The boy’s family says they want justice for what happened.

“Her world is destroyed. He was the mother’s only child,” a family spokesperson said.

The family said Daniel was well-loved by all who knew him, and he wanted to be a doctor when he got older.

Deputies said the crash investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have currently been made.

According to a group post online, the family is seeking donations to help pay for Daniel’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

