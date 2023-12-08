Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

West Drive in Laurel closed for emergency bridge repair

The Jones County EOC says the bridge is around 600 feet north of the Ellisville...
The Jones County EOC says the bridge is around 600 feet north of the Ellisville Boulevard/Highway 11 intersection.(Jones County Emergency Operations Center)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An emergency bridge repair is causing a road closure in Laurel Friday.

According to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, beginning at 2 p.m. West Drive will be closed through traffic at the bridge just north of Meadowbrook Drive until further notice.

West Drive will be closed through traffic at the bridge just north of Meadowbrook Drive until...
West Drive will be closed through traffic at the bridge just north of Meadowbrook Drive until further notice, according to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.(Jones County Emergency Operations Center)

The county EOC says the bridge is around 600 feet north of the Ellisville Boulevard/Highway 11 intersection.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home

Latest News

Firefighters found a single vehicle involved, which appeared to have left the roadway and...
1 injured in single-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Jones Co.
Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week
Officials said the wreck involved three 18-wheeler tractor-trailers and a pick-up truck with a...
Heidelberg I-59 Wreck 12/1/2023