West Drive in Laurel closed for emergency bridge repair

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An emergency bridge repair is causing a road closure in Laurel Friday.

According to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, beginning at 2 p.m. West Drive will be closed through traffic at the bridge just north of Meadowbrook Drive until further notice.

West Drive will be closed through traffic at the bridge just north of Meadowbrook Drive until further notice, according to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. (Jones County Emergency Operations Center)

The county EOC says the bridge is around 600 feet north of the Ellisville Boulevard/Highway 11 intersection.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.