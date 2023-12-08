WDAM 7′s weekend sports offerings on NBC, ABC
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 will be bringing a heaping helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this weekend.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, on NBC and ABC, respectively.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Time
|Soccer Premier League: Aston Villa v. Arsenal
|11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Golf: PGA Tour Special
|1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
|Golf: Grant Thornton Invitational
|2 p.m.-4 p.m.
|NBC Sports Special: USA Swimming: Winter Nationals
|4 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|Golf: Grant Thomas Invitational
|1 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
|3 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys
|7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Time
|Soccer German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v. RB Leipzig
|11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|FCS Football Championship Quarterfinal: North Dakota State Bison @ South Dakota Coyotes
|1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
|NBA In-Season Tournament Championship: Indiana Pacers v. Los Angeles Lakers
|7 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Real South Hunting
|10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Hard Truths
|11 p..m.-11:30 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Raised Hunting
|11:30 p.m. Midnight
|Sunday
|Time
|Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan
|11 a.m. Noon
|Golf: World Champions Cup
|Noon-4 p.m.
