Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WDAM 7′s weekend sports offerings on NBC, ABC

WDAM 7′s weekend sports offerings on NBC, ABC.
WDAM 7′s weekend sports offerings on NBC, ABC.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 will be bringing a heaping helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this weekend.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTime
Soccer Premier League: Aston Villa v. Arsenal11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Golf: PGA Tour Special1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Golf: Grant Thornton Invitational2 p.m.-4 p.m.
NBC Sports Special: USA Swimming: Winter Nationals4 p.m.-5 p.m.
SundayTime
Golf: Grant Thomas Invitational1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTime
Soccer German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v. RB Leipzig11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
FCS Football Championship Quarterfinal: North Dakota State Bison @ South Dakota Coyotes1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
NBA In-Season Tournament Championship: Indiana Pacers v. Los Angeles Lakers7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Real South Hunting10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
Outdoor America: Hard Truths11 p..m.-11:30 p.m.
Outdoor America: Raised Hunting11:30 p.m. Midnight
SundayTime
Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan11 a.m. Noon
Golf: World Champions CupNoon-4 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home

Latest News

Southern Miss Football Hires Chip Long as Offensive Coordinator
Southern Miss Football hires Chip Long as offensive coordinator
The Jones County EOC says the bridge is around 600 feet north of the Ellisville...
West Drive in Laurel closed for emergency bridge repair
WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett, far right, announced that the Crusaders had won the 2023...
WCU student athletes win 2023 Halbrook Award
Midday Headlines 12/8
Midday Headlines 12/8