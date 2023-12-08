WDAM 7′s weekend sports offerings on NBC, ABC.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 will be bringing a heaping helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this weekend.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Soccer Premier League: Aston Villa v. Arsenal 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Golf: PGA Tour Special 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Golf: Grant Thornton Invitational 2 p.m.-4 p.m. NBC Sports Special: USA Swimming: Winter Nationals 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Time Golf: Grant Thomas Invitational 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys 7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Time Soccer German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v. RB Leipzig 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. FCS Football Championship Quarterfinal: North Dakota State Bison @ South Dakota Coyotes 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. NBA In-Season Tournament Championship: Indiana Pacers v. Los Angeles Lakers 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Real South Hunting 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Outdoor America: Hard Truths 11 p..m.-11:30 p.m. Outdoor America: Raised Hunting 11:30 p.m. Midnight Sunday Time Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan 11 a.m. Noon Golf: World Champions Cup Noon-4 p.m.

