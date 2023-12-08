Win Stuff
WCU student athletes win 2023 Halbrook Award

WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett, far right, announced that the Crusaders had won the 2023 Halbrook Award during a chapel service at Thomas Fine Arts Center. He is show with, from left, R.J. Stinson and Abigail Wickham, who won individual Halbrook awards, and Athletic Director Tracy English, who accepted the overall award on behalf of Carey Athletics.(Photo provided by William Carey University)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Press release from William Carey University

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week’s chapel service at William Carey University opened with a special surprise announcement.

Carey Athletics has won the 2023 Halbrook Award. This is an award given to the school whose athletes post the highest graduation rate.

“Our 340 athletes compete at a high level and remain solidly in the top 10 in many sports,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett. “While success on the field is important, we are also proud of this recognition of their success in the classroom and grateful to the dedicated faculty who walk beside them in their academic journeys.”

The Halbrook Award is presented by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning. WCU’s win in the private university division, its first in 10 years, honors an overall graduation rate of 74%.

“We are honored to be the recipient of this year’s Halbrook Award,” said Athletic Director Tracy English. “Our student-athletes have maintained a standard of excellence in the classroom that we look forward to maintaining.”

In addition to the overall award, two WCU athletes won individual awards for academic achievement, Abigail Wickham of Vancleave and R.J. Stinson of Marion, Ark.

Wickham is a biology major with a minor in psychology. A member of the golf team, she has a 3.96 grade point average and received the Jenkins Chastain Award in 2022-23. 

Last season, women’s golf finished fourth at the NAIA National Championship, with Wickham recording a hole-in-one on the 145-yard, par 3 third hole. She earned SSAC All-Conference Honors and NAIA All-American Honors. 

Wickham has also earned SSAC All-Academic honors, NAIA All-Academic Honors, and WGCA All-Academic Honors.

“We are very proud of Abby,” said Head Golf Coach Jeff Mixon. “She embodies every aspect of a true student-athlete. Her accomplishments on the golf course have been a joy to witness. Her academic and leadership skills are nothing short of amazing.”

Stinson is a physical education major with a 4.0 grade point average.

A member of the baseball team, Stinson had a batting average of .399 last season, with 105 hits, 11 HR, and 77 RBIs. He broke the single-season record for hits, beating the previous record of 88 set in 1998.

Stinson also set a new record for runs scored in a season with 95, besting the previous mark of 71 set in 2017. He earned SSAC Player of the Year in 2023, First Team All-SSAC honors in 2023 & 2022, and was a NAIA 2nd Team All-American in 2023. 

Stinson also earned SSAC and NAIA All-Academic honors.

“I am very blessed to be able to coach a young man who exhibits what a student-athlete should be,” said Head Baseball Coach Bobby Halford. “R.J. has been an outstanding baseball player and student in the classroom. He leads by example and always puts his team first. I am excited to see what the future holds for him.”

