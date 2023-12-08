Win Stuff
Slowpoke Farms is slowly on the rise to success

Slowpoke Farms
Slowpoke Farms(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tucked away in a corner of downtown Hattiesburg is one of the largest mushroom farms in the Southeast.

Inside, at Slowpoke Farms, mushrooms are being grown for distribution to local businesses and restaurants.

“There’s always a big push in having local, sustainable produce, so we get to fill that gap and be really the only mushroom farm to this scale that’s going to be able to operate,” Sales Manager Colby Farris said. “We’re happy to be able to create cool and interesting jobs in the Hattiesburg area.”

Slowpoke Farms is brand new to the community and only recently has started distribution.

The mushrooms take a month to start showing any growth, but Farris said the wait is worth it because of the health benefits received.

“They are highly nutritious and they’re good for you, and there’s just a bit of a gap here, so we are happy to open this up and be able to provide produce like this to Mississippi and to people in the surrounding states,” Farris said.

Mushrooms are a healthy substitute for meat in some dishes.

Lab Manager/Food Safety coordinator Lauren Romine, said one type of mushroom grown at Slowpoke Farms is rather rare for this area.

“White oyster mushrooms are not as available here and they’re really good as far as texture and flavor in any type of cuisine,” Romine said.

Romine said to fully unlock health benefits, the fresher the mushroom, the better it is for the consumer.

“The fresher it is, the higher quality the mushroom is going to be, because anything shipped from like California or Texas, the shipping time is going to make it a sad, soggy mushroom,” Romine said.

Slowpoke Farms currently distributes to five Corner Market locations and several local restaurants across Hattiesburg.

For more information on Slowpoke Farms, contact Colby Farris at: colby@slowpokefarms.com or check out its Instagram page @slowpoke.farms

