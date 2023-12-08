Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive underway at Rainforest Car Wash

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Rainforest Car Wash Salvation Army Toy Drive is underway in the Pine Belt.

Donations of a toy valued at $10 or higher will get you a free $17 deluxe car wash.

Toys should be unwrapped and brand new, though no receipt is required.

Last year, over 350 toys were donated to support children across the Pine Belt.

Manager of the Rainforest Car Wash in Bellevue, Adrianne Riley, says that this benefits the children who need it the most.

“Man, you can’t beat it. You’re helping the kids of the community and you’re doing it with a clean, shiny, dry car,” said Riley. “So just bring it by today or tomorrow and get you a free car wash.”

The toy drive will end on Saturday, Dec. 9th.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.