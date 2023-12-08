PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the week, Catty LaBelle, from New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

With the cold temperatures, there’s no better time to cuddle up on the couch with a furry friend.

“Catty LaBelle doesn’t like cold weather, so she would be the perfect cold-weather pet to adopt,” said Angela Phillips, a volunteer with New Hope Animal Rescue. “She likes to cuddle; she doesn’t like the outdoors, so she will be an indoor cat.”

Phillips also said that although Catty LaBelle is only a little over a year old, her life has been fast-paced.

“She was found outside of a dollar general big and pregnant, and she gave birth to four kittens, so it’s kind of like an older kitten giving birth to kittens herself,” she explained. “That’s the problem with people not fixing their animals.”

So far, Catty LaBelle has made a good impression on the New Hope staff, and they think she’d be a great family pet.

“She likes to play and cuddle,” Phillips repeated.

She also said Catty LaBelle gets along well with the other animals in the rescue and would likely do well with kids, too.

Catty LaBelle had four kittens. One was even adopted by the police officer who rescued her.

“A policeman picked her up, and she almost gave birth in the back of the police car, but luckily, he got her to the shelter,” Phillps said. “She gave birth, and out of that came an adoption; the police officer adopted one.”

Now, Catty LaBelle herself is looking for a forever home.

If you want to adopt Catty LaBelle, you can find her at New Hope Chest in Petal. Her adoption fee is $85.

