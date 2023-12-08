Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Petal teacher receives 4th Diamond Award from National Speech & Debate Assoc.

PHS teacher receives Diamond Coach Award.
PHS teacher receives Diamond Coach Award.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa. (WDAM) - Another Pine Belt educator has been recognized for contributions to speech and debate education.

On Friday, the National Speech & Debate Association announced Petal High School’s Kelly Clark Garner as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award. This is her fourth time winning the award.

This achievement recognizes Garner’s professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.

”Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life-changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said National Speech & Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”

In November, the association announced that Oak Grove High School teacher Shane Cole was also a recipient of the 2023 Diamond Coach Award. It was also his fourth time receiving this honor.

All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in the Des Moines, Iowa, area in June 2024.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home

Latest News

WCU receives grant to increase health instructors’ salary
WCU receives grant to increase health instructors’ salary
Hundreds gathered outside the Mississippi State Capitol to rally for more school choice options.
Could school choice be a topic of the upcoming legislative session?
WCU breaks ground on primary care institute
WCU breaks ground on primary care institute
The Papa John's Foundation donates $5,000 to the Youth Challenge Foundation at Camp Shelby...
Papa John’s Foundation donates $5K to Shelby Youth Challenge Program