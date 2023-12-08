Petal teacher receives 4th Diamond Award from National Speech & Debate Assoc.

DES MOINES, Iowa. (WDAM) - Another Pine Belt educator has been recognized for contributions to speech and debate education.

On Friday, the National Speech & Debate Association announced Petal High School’s Kelly Clark Garner as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award. This is her fourth time winning the award.

This achievement recognizes Garner’s professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.

”Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life-changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said National Speech & Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”

In November, the association announced that Oak Grove High School teacher Shane Cole was also a recipient of the 2023 Diamond Coach Award. It was also his fourth time receiving this honor.

All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in the Des Moines, Iowa, area in June 2024.

