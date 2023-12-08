Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day staged in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg pauses on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The lyrics to “Silent Night” filled the air in downtown Hattiesburg as folks came out to honor the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor 82 years ago.

The Hattiesburg Veteran’s Committee hosted Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at Veteran’s Memorial Park, and committee chairman Ted Tibbett says the program fits right in with the other celebrations held throughout the year.

“We do a great program on Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day,” Tibbett said. “We’ve added POW/MIA Day and Vietnam Memorial Day. It is proper we do something for our people who made the sacrifice during World War II.”

During the program, the group placed a Christmas wreath on the park’s monument and dedicated the park’s Christmas tree to the local World War II veterans.

“We’ve got the Veteran’s Memorial Park lit for the Christmas season,” said Tibbett. “We want to remember and say we haven’t forgotten the service of these people, but at the same time, we want to say Merry Christmas to those who have served and those that made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the season.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
-
1 dead in collision involving vehicle, train in Forrest Co.
LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel

Latest News

6pm Headlines 12/7
6pm Headlines 12/7
Marcus Boyles returns to Petal.
Marcus Boyles returns to Petal
Jacquese Antwone Brown, 19, was arrested and charged in connection to a Dec. 2 shooting in...
HPD arrests teen wanted in connection with Dec. 2 shooting
FEMA still answering questions.
FEMA still answering questions