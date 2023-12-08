Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day staged in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The lyrics to “Silent Night” filled the air in downtown Hattiesburg as folks came out to honor the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor 82 years ago.

The Hattiesburg Veteran’s Committee hosted Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at Veteran’s Memorial Park, and committee chairman Ted Tibbett says the program fits right in with the other celebrations held throughout the year.

“We do a great program on Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day,” Tibbett said. “We’ve added POW/MIA Day and Vietnam Memorial Day. It is proper we do something for our people who made the sacrifice during World War II.”

During the program, the group placed a Christmas wreath on the park’s monument and dedicated the park’s Christmas tree to the local World War II veterans.

“We’ve got the Veteran’s Memorial Park lit for the Christmas season,” said Tibbett. “We want to remember and say we haven’t forgotten the service of these people, but at the same time, we want to say Merry Christmas to those who have served and those that made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the season.”

