Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Lucky man wins $300K while on doughnut run

FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.
FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An early morning doughnut run ended with a big surprise for a man in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Gaffney resident stopped at a convenience store to buy a drink, doughnut and a $10 lottery ticket.

When he took the 5 Spot ticket home and scratched it, he found out he won $300,000. He woke his wife up to tell her.

“She didn’t believe me,” he told lottery officials, saying he returned to the store to check the ticket, where the store confirmed the big win.

The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home

Latest News

Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’
PHS teacher receives Diamond Coach Award.
Petal teacher receives 4th Diamond Award from National Speech & Debate Assoc.