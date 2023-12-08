HPD arrests teen wanted in connection with Dec. 2 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager wanted in connection with a Dec. 2 shooting in Hattiesburg was arrested and charged Thursday.

With the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Jacquese Antwone Brown during a traffic stop on Rawls Springs Road.

Brown, 19, was wanted in connection to a shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Ellis Drive in Hattiesburg.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Brown has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon; one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling; and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Brown was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.