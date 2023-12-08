Win Stuff
HPD arrests teen wanted in connection with Dec. 2 shooting

Jacquese Antwone Brown, 19, was arrested and charged in connection to a Dec. 2 shooting in Hattiesburg.
Jacquese Antwone Brown, 19, was arrested and charged in connection to a Dec. 2 shooting in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager wanted in connection with a Dec. 2 shooting in Hattiesburg was arrested and charged Thursday.

With the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Jacquese Antwone Brown during a traffic stop on Rawls Springs Road.

Brown, 19, was wanted in connection to a shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Ellis Drive in Hattiesburg.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Brown has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon; one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling; and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Brown was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

