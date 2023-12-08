Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Gulfport man charged for stealing millions from shrimp processing group, police say

Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport for felony embezzlement.
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport for felony embezzlement.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police have arrested a man who they say stole over $3 million from the American Shrimp Processing Association.

Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport for felony embezzlement.

Police say the arrest stemmed from an investigation which started after the American Shrimp Processing Association reported that Veal had transferred funds from their nonprofit bank account to his own personal account.

Veal is suspected of stealing the millions of dollars between 2016 and 2022.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued the arrest warrant for Veal.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Investigation Division 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch 228-392-0641, or the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works

Latest News

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day observed in Hattiesburg.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day staged in Hattiesburg
6pm Headlines 12/7
6pm Headlines 12/7
Marcus Boyles returns to Petal.
Marcus Boyles returns to Petal
Jacquese Antwone Brown, 19, was arrested and charged in connection to a Dec. 2 shooting in...
HPD arrests teen wanted in connection with Dec. 2 shooting