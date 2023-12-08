Win Stuff
Gautier community holds candlelight vigil for students killed in car crash

A heartbreaking evening took place Thursday as the Jackson County community mourned the loss of two young women.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Sedhari Watson-Person and Kyla Watkins died from injuries in a car accident Tuesday morning.

A third passenger, Tatyanna Richmond, is still hospitalized and receiving treatment.

Gautier High School held the ceremony, extending their condolences to the family of 19-year-old Sedhari Watson-Person and 18-year-old Kyla “Muffin” Watkins.

The three were cheerleaders at GHS, graduated in 2023 and attended MGCCC Perkinson Campus.

“I told her mom she was a young person with an old soul. Everybody loved Muffin. She was bubbly, she knew how to get along with anybody. Muffin was the type of person, she just fit in,” said Watkins-Robinson.

Carol Watkins-Robinson reflects on her granddaughter’s life. She said, her spirit was a bright light.

“She was a helper, she believed in God number one,” said Watkins-Robinson.

Aundria Watkins, Kyla’s mother, thanks the local school districts, MGCCC, and the community.

“Keep all our families near and dear,” she said. “We all need it. Let’s continue to pray hard and strong and breathe life into Tatyanna. "

The girls also left their mark with younger students at Gautier High School. Former members of the cheer team said to know them is to love them.

“You can tell they’re amazing by the way the community came out,” said Allie Eubanks, a cheerleader at Gautier High School.

“If we were ever having a bad day at practice, it was them to bring up the moral, it was them to make us feel better,” said Nyiah White, another cheerleader at Gautier High.

As families continue to lean on each other, they’re grateful to have the support of others.

“Ocean Springs, Gautier, Pascagoula came all the way to Forest General. She’s going to be missed not just by her family but everybody,” said Watkins-Robinson.

Funeral arrangements for Sedhari and Kyla are still being finalized.

