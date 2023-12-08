Farm Systems partially reopens after substantial fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County farm supply store damaged in a fire about two months ago has reopened.

Firefighters from across the Pine Belt responded to a fire in early October at Farm Systems, Inc., on U.S. 84 near Meador Road in Jones County.

Store managers said the store is stocked up on anything that poultry farmers might need for a chicken house.

“We’ve recently restocked with all the parts that are necessary to meet the poultry farmers needs,” said Brian Phillips, Farm Systems general manager. “We hope to be back available for the community and for all the farmers to come out and invite them to stop at our store.”

While work continues on the retail portion of the store, managers said they intend to continue serving their community any way they can

“Retail will go back in just like it was, clothes, the boots, the hardware, the sporting goods, the firearms and (ammunition), everything that gets the community excited just to make it a one-stop shop” said store manager Anna Harrison.

The retail store will reopen in 2024.

