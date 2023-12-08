Emergency Legal Responder Clinic held in Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - People affected this spring by the Louin tornado and who have filed for help through the Federal Emergency Management Agency can bring in documents if questions exist.

“Legal information and education is often a little exclusionary, sometimes on purpose, but we don’t feel like that should be the case,” said Caroline Newman, Emergency Legal Responders director of programming. “So, people can bring those documents in and say, ‘Okay, what’s going on,? Why am I being denied? How can I appeal that? How can I make sure that I get money so I can rebuild and come home?’”

Filing for help through FEMA can be confusing, especially if legal documents were lost in a storm.

That’s why the Emergency Legal Responders came to Jasper County to straighten out any questions so that those affected can get help.

“We focus and specialize in disaster law, so we know a lot about the process that happens after a disaster and the legal challenges that you may face” Newman said.

Over the past several months, there has been a trend in the Bay Springs Municipal Library.

“A repeat of people coming back to fax and get their information to them.” said Libby Thornton, a librarian at the Bay Springs Municipal Library. “We do have a lot of repeat people coming to the library to refax additional information that is requested from FEMA.

The librarians at the library hope the clinics will help those who need it the most.

“I think once they realize what the people who are here are doing, that there will be more people who come,” Thornton said. “I hope for them that they will get a little more satisfaction and some payment of their losses.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.