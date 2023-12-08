Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2 fires in 3 hours keeps North Forrest VFD busy on Thursday

(North Forrest VFD Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two structure fires kept Forrest County firefighters busy on Thursday.

The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires within three hours on December 7.

Firefighters responded to the first fire around 5:56 p.m. at a home on Moye Avenue. They found smoke showing out the front door, and an investigation discovered the source to be a short in the central heat and air unit.

The fire on Moye Avenue started due to a short in the central heating and air unit.
The fire on Moye Avenue started due to a short in the central heating and air unit.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

The second fire happened around 8:48 p.m. at a home on Pittman Drive, just off of Rover Road.

Firefighters said the fire originated in the laundry room of the double-wide mobile home. They said the source of the fire was a faulty dryer cord.

The fire on Pittman Drive started due to a faulty dryer cord.
The fire on Pittman Drive started due to a faulty dryer cord.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

No injuries and only minimal damage were reported in either incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works

Latest News

Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport for felony embezzlement.
Gulfport man charged for stealing millions from shrimp processing group, police say
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day observed in Hattiesburg.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day staged in Hattiesburg
6pm Headlines 12/7
6pm Headlines 12/7
Marcus Boyles returns to Petal.
Marcus Boyles returns to Petal