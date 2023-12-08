2 fires in 3 hours keeps North Forrest VFD busy on Thursday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two structure fires kept Forrest County firefighters busy on Thursday.

The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires within three hours on December 7.

Firefighters responded to the first fire around 5:56 p.m. at a home on Moye Avenue. They found smoke showing out the front door, and an investigation discovered the source to be a short in the central heat and air unit.

The fire on Moye Avenue started due to a short in the central heating and air unit. (North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

The second fire happened around 8:48 p.m. at a home on Pittman Drive, just off of Rover Road.

Firefighters said the fire originated in the laundry room of the double-wide mobile home. They said the source of the fire was a faulty dryer cord.

The fire on Pittman Drive started due to a faulty dryer cord. (North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

No injuries and only minimal damage were reported in either incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.