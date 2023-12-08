12/8 - Rex’s Chilly Friday Morning Forecast
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!
Look for partly cloudy skies today, with highs in the lower 70s. Then tonight, there is a 20% chance for showers, with lows in the upper 50s.
For Saturday, you can expect a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening as a cold front moves through the area.
Much cooler and drier weather will return Sunday and into next week.
