12/8 - Rex’s Chilly Friday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says it's going to be a cold and rainy weekend.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

Look for partly cloudy skies today, with highs in the lower 70s. Then tonight, there is a 20% chance for showers, with lows in the upper 50s.

For Saturday, you can expect a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening as a cold front moves through the area.

Much cooler and drier weather will return Sunday and into next week.

