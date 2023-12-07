Win Stuff
William Carey athletics receives Halbrook Award

By Taylor Curet
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey athletics has hung plenty of banners of the years.

Tuesday, the Crusaders raised a different sort of trophy – the Halbrook Award.

Given annually to Mississippi’s college or university with the highest graduation rate among its student athletes, William Carey garnered the award for the first time in ten years with an overall graduation rate of 73.5 percent over a five-year period.

“It’s a great place to go to school, get a good degree,” said William Carey interim athletic director Tracy English. “It’s well-respected throughout the community, throughout the state, throughout the country. So we attract a lot of people like that that are interested in higher learning and moving on and becoming doctors, teachers, educators. We take a lot of pride in our academics and athletically we’ve already won a couple conference championships this year so you mesh the two together and it makes for a great experience.”

In addition to award presented to William Carey, individual awards were presented to RJ Stinson (baseball) and Abigail Wickham (women’s golf).

