Warmer tomorrow, but storms will return to the area Saturday Night.

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be partly cloudy and cold as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Our next chance of rain will arrive this weekend as a cold front sweeps through the southeast.

Skies on Saturday will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. The rain will hold off until the late evening hours. Highs will top out into the mid 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely overnight Saturday into early Sunday Morning.

Most of the rain will be out of the area by the time you head to church on Sunday. Skies will clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, only topping out into the mid 50s.

Next week will be cooler and quieter. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out into the mid 50s under sunny skies.

