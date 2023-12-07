‘They’re hog wild’: Pine Belt landowners look to control feral hogs

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State agriculture leaders are working with Mississippi landowners and high school students to trap feral hogs causing tens of millions of dollars in damage each year.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said the animals reproduce so quickly, they’re running hog wild.

“Here in Mississippi they have been located in all 82 counties,” said Gipson.

In western Covington County, Zay Speed is fighting a turf war to protect his 250 acres of land.

“This land has been in our family for years,” said Speed. “This is a pine tree plantation that we have seen in the last 7-8 years be taken over by wild hog population.”

Speed’s land has been on the menu for swine. Hoof prints were visible in several locations. There’s also evidence the animals have been rooting the ground and destroying food plots.

“The main impacts of the hogs on our property are erosion and when trees are very small, they will actually dig them up out of the ground,” Speed said.

“They do about $62 million worth of crop damage every year,” Gipson said.

After the pigs dine, they dash. Property owners are forced to pick up the tab and deal with the mess left behind.

“Overnight they can eat up every seed that was planted by the farmer, that entire investment for that planting season, peanuts for example in the pine belt area,” Gipson said.

Nothing has been off limits for the swine near Speed’s land. The animals are also causing headaches for neighbors.

“You have everything from pine tree farms to soybeans to cattle areas, and they are all dealing with the detriments of the hogs,” Speed said.

Speed has tried hunting at night and using homemade traps, but the pigs are elusive and multiply quickly.

This year, Speed had some help from the state in outsmarting the pigs. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce allows landowners to apply to use one of more than 50 traps available through federal appropriations.

“We were able to get another $2.5 million of a federal appropriation for this program to acquire more traps,” Gipson said.

Owners simply set up a trap, use bait like corn and then wait.

A camera is placed near the trap that can be monitored on a property owner’s cell phone using Wi-Fi.

When enough of the hogs are in the trap, the property owner can drop the trap gates using the cell phone application.

“You can actually do this from anywhere, I’ve done it from anywhere from North Carolina to a trap sitting right here,” Speed said.

It’s important to trap as many pigs as possible because the animals are smart and adapt.

“If you don’t catch the whole group, the rest of the group will never go in a trap again,” Speed said.

Managing the hog population is crucial because of how quickly the hogs reproduce.

“If a bomb went off today and killed 70% of them, the folks at Mississippi State tell us they’d be back in full strength next year, that is how fast they are multiplying,” Gipson said.

As a part of the state’s wild hog program, Gipson said the department partners with schools and FFA groups to help future trappers learn the ropes.

At Forrest County Agricultural High School, Mary Helen Lett has dozens of students in Brooklyn’s FFA who are involved with the program.

The school has two traps with cameras and a trailer through grant money.

One is set up near FCAHS and the other is available for lease. Money helps the FFA program, and in return, students help install the trap and can assist with remote trapping.

Gipson highlighted the importance of teaching future generations.

“We’ve contracted with the students there to help build traps to help operate our existing traps, and they are going out on the farms to help these farmers trap these hogs,” Gipson said. “They’re learning skills in the process and they are earning work credit for their high school work as well.”

Between the traps and current studies for longer-term solutions, landowners hope the whine over swine ends one day soon.

“In the last year, just with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture, we’ve killed about 100 hogs just in the trap alone,” Speed said.

Landowners are encouraged to apply for one of the state’s traps quarterly. The next window opens in February 2024.

You can learn more by clicking HERE.

If you’re interested in leasing one of the traps from FCAHS, you can email Mary Helen Lett at mlett@forrestcountyahs.com

