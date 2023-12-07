Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Teens face life in prison after allegedly stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers face life behind bars after allegedly stealing a pregnant woman’s vehicle with two of her children still inside.

Omari Brown and Zyquavion Sojourner, both 17 and of Crystal Springs, were arraigned in Mendenhall Municipal Court Wednesday. Both have been charged as adults. They have been charged with one count each of motor vehicle theft and two counts for kidnapping.

Their bond has been set at $550,000.

Zikavian Robinson, 18, of Crystal Springs, is currently being held in Rankin County. He is facing the same charges, as well as a warrant in Mendenhall and possibly in Brookhaven.

Tuesday afternoon, a woman, who is eight-months pregnant, entered a Shell station in Mendenhall, leaving her 3-year-old and 8-month-old in her vehicle.

That’s when a stolen silver car, taken from Brookhaven Saturday night, circled the gas station twice before a man in the passenger seat got out, jumped into the pregnant woman’s car, and took off.

The suspects later abandoned the mother’s vehicle on Highway 49 in Rankin County, switching to another car that ended up crashing on Gallatin near Highway 80 in Jackson after a brief chase.

If the three suspects face trial by jury, they face a max of life in prison for the kidnapping charges and max of 10 years plus $10,000 for motor vehicle theft.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another

Latest News

-
11-year-old injured in hunting-related shooting in Jones Co. passes away
-
1 dead in collision involving vehicle, train in Forrest Co.
18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
-
Runaway teen reported in Jones Co. returned home