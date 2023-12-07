Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.(wabi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County officials are still investigating skeletal remains found on Wednesday morning.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were found in a vehicle off Mississippi Highway 589.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne said the remains have still not been identified, but they were sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab Thursday to gather more information.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
-
1 dead in collision involving vehicle, train in Forrest Co.
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Thames was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a...
Suspect in January shooting in Laurel arrested in Georgia, Laurel police chief says

Latest News

Suspect wanted by Laurel police in connection with January shooting arrested.
Suspect wanted by Laurel police in connection with January shooting arrested
Train, vehicle accident leaves 1 dead.
Train, vehicle accident leaves 1 dead
Mississippi Gulf Coast Men Wear Pink Ambassadors for 2023.
Mississippi Gulf Coast chapter of Men Wear Pink raise over $115,000 for breast cancer
By the end of 2023, Men Wear Pink ambassadors across the Mississippi Gulf Coast will have...
Mississippi Gulf Coast chapter of Men Wear Pink raise over $115,000 for breast cancer