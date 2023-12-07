Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County officials are still investigating skeletal remains found on Wednesday morning.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were found in a vehicle off Mississippi Highway 589.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne said the remains have still not been identified, but they were sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab Thursday to gather more information.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

