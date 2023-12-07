Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests

Win Stuff
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were arrested after a fight broke out right outside of the Hinds County Courthouse Thursday morning.

The hearing was for Derrick Coleman, the husband of missing Jackson woman Latasha Crump Coleman.

Derrick was in court for violating a no-contact order filed against him in 2022 before Latasha’Crump’s disapperance. Latasha has been missing since July and family members believe her husband knows something about it.

The two families ended up in a massive brawl that spilled over into a neighboring press conference.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, five people were arrested and they have all been charged with disorderly conduct.

They are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

