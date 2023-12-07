Planning board recommends rejection of city’s rezoning efforts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In an 11th hour vote Wednesday afternoon, the Hattiesburg’s Planning Commission unanimously rejected suggested changes to the Hub City’s comprehensive plan and two laws that would allow zoning alterations on the city’s east side.

The item now is expected to appear on a future City Council agenda.

Residents, church leaders and property owners who showed up at the meeting to voice their displeasure over what they said was a lack of inclusion in the “Bridging Divides, Building Opportunities” development plan mostly had vacated by the time the commission came full circle to revisit the first item on Wednesday’s four-item agenda.

“A petition has been filed by the City of Hattiesburg, with the Mayor and Council of the City of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to adopt an amendment to the “Comprehensive Plan 2008-2028″ and Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance No. 2330, as amended, and to amend the text of the Hattiesburg For-Based Code, Ordinance 3325, of the City of Hattiesburg, Mississippi ... " the agenda item read in part.

The amending would allow “form-based” zoning, similar to what’s in place for the city’s Midtown District.

“The fear is low-income people will be forced to move,” said Milton Gavin, pastor of East Jerusalem Baptist Church. “The community is not opposed opposed to revitalization. The community is opposing being forced out.”

After Wednesday commission vote, WDAM 7 reached out to the City of Hattiesburg for a response.

“Planning commission meetings are designed to be an open forum for a presentation of ideas and discussion,” . They are also designed to serve as an independent, citizen-led part of the process. Because of that, the mayor’s office does not get involved as to what recommendation the commission chooses to make.

The city’s request first had been brought before the commission on Oct. 11, where it was “tabled,” which means it was set aside for future consideration.

The future wound up being Wednesday at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

The commission agreed to hear from speakers randomly selected from the sign-in list, and got an earful of frustration, disappointment and anger over the city’s plans.

“How is this going to benefit the resident?” asked Lillie Dwight. “How’s this going to benefit the community?

“That’s what the city should take into account.”

A number stepped forward to decry what they said was a lack of inclusion, of not being given the chance to express their views.

“I object to being told what to do,” said Victory Church Pastor Janette Furry. “I object to not being listened to.”

Most of those objecting to the process and its potential impact were not on hand to hear when the commission and city staff members revisited the tabled item about two hours into the meeting.

Earlier, at least three of the eight commissioners taking part in Wednesday’s meeting said they did nor expect nor have any intention of voting on any recommendation to the city council.

That changed, following discussions of possible public hearings, starting out with an offer of February, then January, until finally the commission was approached about holding a specially called meeting on Dec. 13.

“That’s impossible,” Commissioner Richard Conville said. “Those emotions will not be addressed in a week.

“The emotions, that’s a human problem, not a planning problem. We just can’t sweep those emotions under the rug.”

Hattiesburg Director of Urban Development Wiley Quinn said the administration wants to move forward on the long-term project that would upgrade East Hardy/River, Hall Avenue; Edwards Street and James Street corridors.

‘What the administration desires is for it to move forward to the next body,” Quinn said.

The “next body” in the process is the City Council.

The commission then voted 5-3 to move the agenda item from the table. Had the item remained tabled, it would have stayed on the planning commission’s agenda, inviting a repeat of Wednesday’s opposition.

The commission then voted 8-0 to deny the recommendation.

The next move will be let up to the city and its council.

“Now that the commission’s decision will be presented before the council at a later meeting, the city will work to engage stakeholders to see what changes can be made to build consensus around part or all of the plan,” a city spokesperson said.

