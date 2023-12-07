One killed in latest Jones County shooting

From the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead.

JCSD said one individual was shot in Windsor Court in the Hoy community. Jones County Coroner Burl Hall said the person shot was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter is in custody, JCSD said, adding there was no continuing threat to the community.

JCSD said additional information will be released on Thursday.

