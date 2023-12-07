Mississippi Gulf Coast chapter of Men Wear Pink raise over $115,000 for breast cancer

Miss. (WDAM) - When it comes to raising awareness and funds for The American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiative, there are thousands of men working hard to ensure that the women in their lives aren’t fighting alone.

“They are leaders in the community, and they are passionate about bringing awareness and raising funds for breast cancer patients, either patients that are going through treatment or that have gone through treatment,” said Whitney Ott with the American Cancer Society.

For the ambassadors, they work to earn money throughout the year in a multitude of ways.

“They can do barbecues, bra decorating contests; many ask their friends and family for $10 or $50, or giveback nights at local restaurants,” Ott explained.

By the end of 2023, Men Wear Pink ambassadors across the Mississippi Gulf Coast will have raised over $115,000. All of that money will stay right here in the Magnolia State.

“Some of our money goes to research,” said Ott. “And we actually have a researcher at The University of Mississippi in Oxford, and he is researching metastatic breast cancer. And it’s great to know someone in Mississippi is researching breast cancer.”

The American Cancer Society said that the only requirement to be a Men Wear Pink ambassador is to commit to raising a minimum of $3000 to help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, so we won’t stop fighting against cancer either,” said Ott.

Since the group was created, Men Wear Pink has raised over $40 million for breast cancer awareness, according to the American Cancer Society.

Since 1989, breast cancer has been on the decline by 43%.

