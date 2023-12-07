Missing Tennessee child found safe in Canton; 2 people in custody

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Tennessee child has been found safe in Canton.

Authorities were searching for Elizabeth Ledford, 6, who was believed to be with her father, Richard Ledford in a blue Nissan Versa.

Two people have been detained, one of those people believed to be Richard.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Heath Hall says deputies with the sheriff’s office and Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped Versa at a Sprint Mart on West Peace Street off Highway 22 in Canton.

Elizabeth was found safe. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

