Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Missing Tennessee child found safe in Canton; 2 people in custody

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Tennessee child has been found safe in Canton.

Authorities were searching for Elizabeth Ledford, 6, who was believed to be with her father, Richard Ledford in a blue Nissan Versa.

Two people have been detained, one of those people believed to be Richard.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Heath Hall says deputies with the sheriff’s office and Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped Versa at a Sprint Mart on West Peace Street off Highway 22 in Canton.

Elizabeth was found safe. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home

Latest News

PHS teacher receives Diamond Coach Award.
Petal teacher receives 4th Diamond Award from National Speech & Debate Assoc.
2 fires in 3 hours keeps North Forrest VFD busy on Thursday
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Gulfport man accused of stealing millions from shrimp processing group, police say
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day observed in Hattiesburg.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day staged in Hattiesburg
6pm Headlines 12/7
6pm Headlines 12/7