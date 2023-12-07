Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man dead after being run over at a sawmill

FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.
FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BROWNING, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A man is dead following a loader incident at a sawmill in Wisconsin, WEAU reports.

Authorities said they received a report Tuesday afternoon that a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill in the Town of Browning, Wis.

According to reports, the man was not conscious or breathing when the 911 call was made.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was lying on the ground dead with head trauma.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Mark Frischman.

According to authorities, Frischman was talking with another person in the driveway near a loader that was unloading a tractor-trailer. The conversation ended, and the other person walked away. The other person turned around and saw Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing a loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or backup alarms, authorities said. The operator was unaware Frischman was standing in the path of the loader.

Authorities said Frischman may have been unable to hear the loader approaching him with the sounds of tractor-trailers nearby and other equipment running.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
-
1 dead in collision involving vehicle, train in Forrest Co.
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Thames was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a...
Suspect in January shooting in Laurel arrested in Georgia, Laurel police chief says

Latest News

Suspect wanted by Laurel police in connection with January shooting arrested.
Suspect wanted by Laurel police in connection with January shooting arrested
Train, vehicle accident leaves 1 dead.
Train, vehicle accident leaves 1 dead
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
Mississippi Gulf Coast Men Wear Pink Ambassadors for 2023.
Mississippi Gulf Coast chapter of Men Wear Pink raise over $115,000 for breast cancer
A suspect is in custody after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a police...
RAW: Officer, utility worker killed in crash