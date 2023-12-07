Laurel Council for Children releases family resource guide

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Mayor’s Council for Children released its free Family Resource Guide Wednesday to families in need.

“We have that cliché that, well, ‘The children are our future,’ but then we don’t do anything about trying to make sure that they are our future,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

This is the first resource guide for the public in the city.

Council members spent months creating the guide to make sure parents have everything they need right at their fingertips.

“We kept hearing from parents that, you know, they didn’t know where to go specifically if they had a child with special needs, if you maybe were a foster parent,” said Biz Harris, Council for Children chair. “We wanted to make it really easy.”

The guide is comprised of about 15 organizations in Laurel and Jones County to help children right from birth.

The resource includes contact information for programs that span low-cost healthcare, food, education, out-of-school enrichments, etc.

Magee said if parents were struggling with helping their children maintain a happy, healthy life and this comes in handy.

“I think it’s an important thing and I think it’s a lasting thing because fifty years from now, the children in school right now will be the ones taking care of things,” Magee said.

Free copies of the guide are available at the local organizations and a PDF will soon be up on the web.

The resource guide will be updated every August.

For more information, contact Biz Harris at (662) 380-3197 or Biz@nurtureourfuture.org.

