HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works

If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women are wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department for their part in a felony shoplifting investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 37-year-old Shelby Leggett of Hattiesburg and 24-year-old Jasmine Wheeler of Petal, are wanted after the two stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from Bath & Body Works on Sept. 4, 2023.

If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Aldi opens doors in Hattiesburg