Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother's death

Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Taquinci Sheehy has quite the story to tell - and it’s a tough one.

She has her own theory about what she thinks happened to her sister, Lou Anda Jones, whose dead body was discovered by her brother inside of her Oktibbeha County home on Tuesday morning.

Jones’ 13-year-old daughter, Lydia Flowers, would soon go missing after her mother’s death.

Flowers was found Wednesday afternoon. Now there’s talk of disrespect and family trouble.

“Lydia had told many people that she wanted my sister dead. That she would kill her. Ain’t no need in holding it back. I’m sorry, but this was the truth,” alleges Taquinci Sheehy, Lou Anda Jones’ sister.

She says she knew firsthand the nature of Jones and her daughter’s relationship.

“This girl, she done disrespected the school teacher, the bus driver,” Sheehy again alleges. “She done cussed, done tried to fight grown people... And I said, Louann, I said, you might need to let her go... Put her somewhere that she can get some help or whatever... cause she is draining you. She is killing you. I said she will be the death of you.”

The more Sheehy learns, the more she says she believes her niece may have been involved in the death of her sister. Sheehy also believes someone else played a part in Jones’ death.

Lydia is now in custody awaiting questioning from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

