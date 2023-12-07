Domonique Davis a perfect match for Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Domonique Davis has always been the top dog.

A three-time all-state player at DeRidder High School, Davis finished her career with 2,843 points.

She earned a scholarship to LSU and gladly took it. But after a couple years coming off the bench and with a new staff coming to Baton Rouge, Davis decided it was time for a change.

“Her mom told her dad, ‘I liked that lady coach in Mississippi that’s by Camp Shelby because I think she is what Dom needs,’” said Southern Miss women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis.

McNelis had been recruiting Davis since those days at DeRidder. Davis used to attend USM’s summer basketball camps.

McNelis made sure she was the first person to call Davis when she entered the transfer portal.

“One of the first things she told me even before I got here, she wasn’t going to take it easy on me,” Davis said. “And I even told her I don’t want her to. She asked me if I wanted to play at the next level and I told her yes. So then she said, ‘I’m going to coach you like that.’”

Davis quickly learned coach McNelis doesn’t play around and she would get plenty of steps in on the stairs of Reed Green Coliseum.

“Dom has unbelievable ability,” McNelis said. “But Dom’s tendency, just like it was in high school, was to do just enough. She was never going to step out and be her best. She was just going to do just enough. Well that wasn’t going to work with me.”

“We butted heads,” Davis said. “We all have our difference of opinions and we all just want to win so we definitely butted heads. But those stairs in the Coliseum will get you right.”

All Davis needed was a reminder why she came to Southern Miss – to be a game-changer.

And she’s taken full advantage. Davis’ 18 points per game last season earned her First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

The senior guard’s picked up where she left off, averaging 19.9 points per game during the Lady Eagles’ 7-0 start – their best since 2003.

Her 25 points in USM’s upset win over No. 19 Ole Miss garnered Sun Belt Player of the Week honors and a spot on the NCAA’s “Starting Five” this week.

“Just seeing those years at LSU just thinking, ‘Is it going to be like this ‘til I graduate?’” Davis said. “Having a chance to come here and just be able to show people I can really play basketball.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.