Cold night ahead for the Pine Belt.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/6
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.

Our next chance of rain will arrive this weekend as a cold front sweeps through the southeast. This will give us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will top out into the mid 70s. Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

