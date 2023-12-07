Buckatunna School to upgrade playground

BUCKATUNNA Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County School is making some upgrades after receiving the largest grant in the history of the school district.

Buckatunna School recently was awarded more than $400,000 dollars to revamp its elementary playground equipment.

The grant was awarded through a partnership between the Pine Belt Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and will allow the school to install turf on the playground and replace old equipment.

“About ten years ago, we added some pieces to it,” Principal Michael Hall said. “Someone else wrote a grant for some smaller pieces. That has been outdated. Our enrollment has grown. This is going to help with our enrollment, and kids are going to have a lot of playing surfaces to play on.”

Hall said the upgrade will be the first in about a decade.

The school expects to begin receiving equipment at the beginning of the year,” Hall said.

