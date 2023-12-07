Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Buckatunna School to upgrade playground

Grant allowing Buckatunna School to revamp its playground.
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKATUNNA Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County School is making some upgrades after receiving the largest grant in the history of the school district.

Buckatunna School recently was awarded more than $400,000 dollars to revamp its elementary playground equipment.

The grant was awarded through a partnership between the Pine Belt Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and will allow the school to install turf on the playground and replace old equipment.

“About ten years ago, we added some pieces to it,” Principal Michael Hall said. “Someone else wrote a grant for some smaller pieces. That has been outdated. Our enrollment has grown. This is going to help with our enrollment, and kids are going to have a lot of playing surfaces to play on.”

Hall said the upgrade will be the first in about a decade.

The school expects to begin receiving equipment at the beginning of the year,” Hall said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
-
1 dead in collision involving vehicle, train in Forrest Co.
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station

Latest News

William Carey athletics
William Carey athletics receives Halbrook Award
William Carey athletics
William Carey athletics receives Halbrook Award
Buckatunna School to upgrade playground equipment.
Grant allowing Buckatunna School to revamp its playground
One dead in Jones County's latest shooting.
One dead in Jones County's latest shooting