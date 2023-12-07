Boyles returning to Petal High School football

From Petal School District Public Information Office

PETAL Miss. (WDAM) - A familiar and respected figure is returning to the sidelines with the Petal High School football program,

Hall of Fame coach/administrator Marcus Boyles will return to the Panthers as head football coach, effective January 2024.

After an extensive search, the Petal School District Board of Trustees approved Boyles hiring at a special-called meeting Thursday morning.

“When it comes to Mississippi High School football coaches, Marcus Boyles is in a league of his own,” said Wendy Hogue, Petal School District Athletics and Activities director. “Not only has he been a proven winner for 28 years, more specifically, he’s proven he can win here in Petal.

“I could not be more excited for our players, coaches, district and the entire Petal community.”

Known as one of the winningest coaches in Mississippi high school history, Boyles brings 28 years of head coaching experience back to Petal, where he served as head coach from 2012 to 2021 before retiring.

During that nine-year tenure, Boyles led the Panthers to an 80-39 record that included multiple playoff wins, two region crowns, a South State title and a state championship game appearance.

He also was named the 2018-19 District Administrator of the Year.

“My wife and I are really excited about coming back to Petal High School where we spent nine great years coaching and teaching,” said Boyles. “I know the pride and tradition of Petal football, and I am looking forward to working with the administration, teachers and players to make this program the best it can possibly be.”

After retiring from Petal, Boyles took a two-year hiatus from coaching as a sales representative for BSN Sports before being named Meridian High School’s head coach in January 2023.

Boyles’ career accomplishments include a remarkable 300-78 record,, nine state championship game appearances and five state titles in three different classifications.

He was inducted into the 2023 Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame in June and honored as Coach of the Year on several occasions s a coach of the year including the 2003 MAC Coach of the Year award; the 2004 and 2007 Mississippi High School Activities Association Coach of the Year awards; as well as the 2004 National Federation of State High School Associations Mississippi Coach of the Year.

Boyles’ head coaching career began in 1993 at Taylorsville High School, where he served until 1997 with a 67-4 record overall, two state championships and five district titles.

He spent two years at Pearl High School where he went 20-7 overall and won two district crowns before moving on to Wayne County High School for 11 years with a 127-21 record, three state championships and five district/region titles prior to his first stint in Petal.

