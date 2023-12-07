Aldi brings new grocery option for Hattiesburg residents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heavy traffic and cheers filled the parking lot of Aldi in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.

“Living in Hattiesburg now for over 20 years, (it) is kind of exciting to see a new grocery chain and actually have more options than be in a monopoly system for shopping,” said Jelea Williams, Hattiesburg resident.

This excitement comes after Williams waited months during the summer to get behind these doors this winter.

“Mother nature was really our friend this summer,” said Heather Moore, divisional vice president. “There was a lot of dry, which I know everyone wanted rain, but for us, building the Aldi store, that worked in our favor. So, everything went fairly smoothly here in Hattiesburg. By the time we started construction until now, was about 5 or 6 months.”

One after another, shopping carts rattling and rolling in echoed from the entrance.

Moore said doors didn’t open until 9 a.m., but the first customer was in line as early as 3 a.m.

- (Brandy McGill)

Hattiesburg college students Samantha Romel and Sophie Sternerg were among those who attended the store opening.

“We’re broke college students, and we’re just trying to make it out here and Aldi is so inexpensive and fun, so we were like, ‘We want to be the first ones in,’ and we saw we could get a voucher we were like, ‘We have to come,’” said Sternerg.

Moore said the first 100 customers were granted a gift card ranging from $10 to $100 with an overall sweepstakes winner winning $500.

Romel said no matter what, nothing was going to stop her from winning some kind of prize ahead of this grand opening.

“I love Aldi’s because I have one in Houston, and once I found out they were opening one here, I got a speeding ticket for this. I got pulled over this morning.”

