18 Jones County students awarded PRVEPA scholarships

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Eighteen Jones College students will be receiving $650 scholarships through Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association’s “Round Up for Education” scholar’s program.

The JC students are among 142 receiving such awards selected from the utility’s 12-county service area.

This marks the 11th year the scholarship program has been able to offer a financial boost for community college students.

The money comes from PRV members “rounding up” their bills to the nearest dollar amount each month.

Scholarships are available to PRV’s 52,000 members who do the “round up,” as well as for their spouses or dependent children who are enrolled as freshmen this fall.

“The Round Up for Education program is an example of how electric cooperatives, and their members can improve their communities through education,” said Matthew Ware, Pearl River Valley chief executive officer/general manager. “Education is vital to improving the future for all of us in south Mississippi.”

Since the Round Up program began in November 2012, nearly $2.5 million has been collected and deposited in an account overseen by the PineBelt Foundation. Ten percent of each year’s funds are set aside in an endowed fund for future use. The remaining money is divided equally between the number of eligible applicants.

In the program’s 11 years, 2,167 students have received scholarships.

“Sometimes the smallest gestures, like donating 50 cents, can make the biggest impact in our communities,” said Ware. “While it may not seem like your spare change can do much, but when combined with the generosity of your fellow Pearl River Valley Electric members, you can help change the life of a fellow member and improve the quality of life in your communities. Working together is the cooperative way and that can make a big difference.”

In addition to 18 Jones College students receiving scholarships, 94 students attending Pearl River Community College, and 20 at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students each received the $650 PRVEPA scholarship.

Ten other students attending three other state community colleges also received scholarships. Overall, students came from 18 different high schools and homeschool programs.

Round Up for Education funds collected after Aug. 1, go toward next year’s scholarships.

Applications for 2024 scholarships will be available beginning in November.

Pearl River Valley Electric is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative that distributes electricity to more than 52,000 members in 12 counties in central and south Mississippi. It is headquartered in Columbia and has offices in Hattiesburg, Purvis and Wiggins.

PRVEPA Round Up for Education Scholarships

Jones College students

Columbia

Ta’Nia Patrick

Hattiesburg

Georgia Boudreaux

Kamron Brooks

William Carlson

Christopher Goolsby

Julio Martinez

Miller Ethan

Mitchell Morgan

Brooks Newell

Garrett Stephens

Madison Swales

Campbell Wood

Lillian Yawn

Kokomo

Natalie Holmes

Purvis

Madelyn Brown

Sumrall

Colby Daughtry

Wiggins

Aylesia Hartfield

Manning Moody IV

