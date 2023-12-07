15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed that the victim in Wednesday’s shooting was a 15-year-old male.

The incident happened at Windsor Court in the Hoy community and is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies took the suspected shooter into custody. They said there was no continuing threat to the community.

Hall said the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The JCSD said they will release additional information on Thursday.

