Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says

One dead in Jones County's latest shooting.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed that the victim in Wednesday’s shooting was a 15-year-old male.

The incident happened at Windsor Court in the Hoy community and is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies took the suspected shooter into custody. They said there was no continuing threat to the community.

Hall said the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The JCSD said they will release additional information on Thursday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
-
1 dead in collision involving vehicle, train in Forrest Co.
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Thames was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a...
Suspect in January shooting in Laurel arrested in Georgia, Laurel police chief says

Latest News

Suspect wanted by Laurel police in connection with January shooting arrested.
Suspect wanted by Laurel police in connection with January shooting arrested
Train, vehicle accident leaves 1 dead.
Train, vehicle accident leaves 1 dead
Laurel Children's Council releases resource guide.
Laurel Council for Children releases family resource guide
Laurel Children's Council releases resource guide.
Laurel's 'Council for Children' issues resource book
Hattiesburg man arrested for abuse on vulnerable adult.
Hattiesburg man arrested for abuse on vulnerable adult