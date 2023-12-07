Win Stuff
12/7 - Rex’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Chilly temperatures continue into a wet and stormy weekend.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday, everyone!

Today, you can expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the lower 60s.

Clouds will increase overnight, with lows in the lower 40s by Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, look for highs around 70 and lows in the upper 50s by Saturday morning.

We expect a strong cold front to move through the area Saturday evening, producing a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong. By Sunday, the system is east of us, and much colder and drier weather will return sometime next week.

