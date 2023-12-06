Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WCU women’s soccer falls in NAIA title

On Tuesday, they played for their fourth title in six seasons but fell just short to the Cumberlands, losing 3-2 in penalty kicks.
By Taylor Curet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WDAM) - William Carey knows how tough it is to win a NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship.

After capturing their first in 2018, the Lady Crusaders have had plenty of teams capable of winning another.

On Tuesday, they played for their fourth title in six seasons but fell just short to the Cumberlands, losing 3-2 in penalty kicks.

William Carey had 34 shots to the Cumberlands’ six but didn’t break through until the 87th minute, with Virginia Mesa punching it in.

That forced overtime and, eventually, the PK’s, which Carey lost.

Just like in 2021, William Carey ran the table a perfect 24-0 before suffering its first loss in the championship game.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a blue GMC 2500 pickup truck.
2 Monday morning thefts in Jones Co. believed to be related
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured

Latest News

On Tuesday, they played for their fourth title in six seasons but fell just short to the...
WCU women's soccer falls in NAIA title
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Saban talks Rose Bowl playoff matchup with No. 1 Michigan
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Scott & Taylor recap the weekend for the Pine Belt at the MHSAA Football championships from...
Weekend Recap From The MHSAA Football Championships In Oxford