WCU women’s soccer falls in NAIA title

FOLEY, Ala. (WDAM) - William Carey knows how tough it is to win a NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship.

After capturing their first in 2018, the Lady Crusaders have had plenty of teams capable of winning another.

On Tuesday, they played for their fourth title in six seasons but fell just short to the Cumberlands, losing 3-2 in penalty kicks.

William Carey had 34 shots to the Cumberlands’ six but didn’t break through until the 87th minute, with Virginia Mesa punching it in.

That forced overtime and, eventually, the PK’s, which Carey lost.

Just like in 2021, William Carey ran the table a perfect 24-0 before suffering its first loss in the championship game.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.