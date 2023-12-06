WCU receives grant to increase health instructors’ salary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University received a grant to increase salaries for health instructors.

The $7 million grant came from the Hattiesburg-based Asbury Foundation, which supports organizations in the fields of health and education.

In August 2022, the university gave its healthcare instructors a raise to help bring their salaries up to the average rate for the region.

With the new grant, the university will be able to give raises on a more consistent basis.

Dr. Janet Williams, Vice President of the College of Health Sciences, said the raise had a ripple effect.

“As a direct result of the fact that I was able to keep faculty that I was going to lose and add faculty into positions that were hard to fill because of the increases, we added 102 nursing students last year in August that we did not have in the year before,” said Williams.

Williams said as the student population continues to grow, they hope more instructors will show interest as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.