WCU breaks ground on primary care institute

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The campus of William Carey University will soon have a new addition.

In May 2023, the university received a $20 million grant from Accelerate MS to establish a primary care institute.

“There was a thought by the Mississippi legislature about ways to invest in Mississippi, and really looking at a singular investment for generational benefit,” said Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. “We stepped to the table with the idea of healthcare.”

The 60,000-square-foot facility will accommodate both students and current physicians, offering them the chance to further their skill sets.

“We’ll have the largest osteopathic manipulative medicine lab,” Subbarao said. “We’re gonna have a very large ultrasound lab, the latest and greatest in simulation, which will really allow us to do obstetrics and pediatrics.”

Second-year osteopathic medicine student Brooke Baudoin said with a rising student population, the center is coming just in time.

“With the new lecture halls that are gonna be built, it’s gonna be really exciting because it’s not going to be a traditional lecture hall,” said Baudoin. “It’s gonna be able to be converted to doing learning together, which is really how physicians kinda operate, right?”

The center is a continuation of the university’s mission to improve the quality of healthcare locally and statewide.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the center will not only help the university, but the Hub City as a whole.

“If you have people coming behind them who want to practice in primary care, particularly in underserved or rural areas, the spillover from that is tremendous,” said Barker. “They live here, they get a residency here, they buy houses here, they contribute to the local economy.”

The center is expected to be completed in around two years.

