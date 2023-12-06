Win Stuff
Suspect in January shooting in Laurel arrested in Georgia, Laurel police chief says

Thames is being charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, for his involvement in a shooting that took place at Premier Sports Bar & Grill in Ellisville on January 21.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has announced that a suspect wanted for a shooting back in January is in custody after being arrested in Georgia.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 28-year-old Tydarrious Keshawn Thames of Laurel was extradited to Laurel from Cobb County, Georgia on Monday, Dec. 4.

Cox said Thames had been arrested in connection to a warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Thames is being charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, for his involvement in a shooting that took place at Premier Sports Bar & Grill on Ellisville Boulevard on Jan. 21.

Cox said the second suspect, Ethan Haze Jordan of Jones County, was arrested on Kitchens Road in Jones County on Jan. 26.

Thames had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 6, where his bond was set at $255,000 - $250,000 for the aggravated assault charge, and $5,000 for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

