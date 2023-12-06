Win Stuff
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say

A second former Gautier High School student involved in a Highway 49 accident in Stone County has died.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say a second Gautier High School graduate has died after an early morning car crash in Stone County Tuesday.

Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash that also killed fellow Gautier High graduate Sedhari Watson-Person. Watkins, the driver of the car, was airlifted from the scene of the crash.

Sedhari Watson-Person, a front-seat passenger of the Kia Optima, was pronounced dead at the scene.(Pascagoula Gautier School District)

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Sunflower and Hershel Road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. MGCCC is offering support and counseling to students as they cope with this tragedy.

