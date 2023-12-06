Win Stuff
Runaway teen reported in Jones County

JaQuarious Roberts, 14.(Photos provided by the Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a reported runaway teen.

According to JCSD, 14-year-old JaQuarious Roberts was reported missing on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The sheriff’s department said Roberts is described as being approximately 6 feet in height, weighing approximately 130-140 lbs., with back hair with a twist, and brown eyes.

Roberts was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans with no footwear description known. His last known location that day was at Lone Oak Apartments located at 59 Lone Oak Drive in the Hoy community.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP(7867).

