Plans underway to open Smith County Emergency Hospital

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A partnership between two Pine Belt hospitals looks to restore emergency services to Smith County, nearly a decade since they’ve been offered there.

South Central Regional Medical Center and Covington County Hospital announced plans to reopen a facility in Raleigh.

It will be called Smith County Emergency Hospital, and it previously operated as Patients’ Choice Medical Center.

While it will remain in the same building on Magnolia Drive, there are plans for major renovations.

David Culpepper, director of marketing with Covington County Hospital, said the project shows community stretches beyond county lines.

“The best part of this story is that the neighboring rural hospitals have come together to provide these services,” said Culpepper. “It’s not someone from out of state or sitting in an ivory tower somewhere, but it’s someone who has been in a meeting or something and decided that this needed to take place. It is simply rural hospitals stepping up and taking care of others.”

The project is in the planning stages, and the facility is expected to open next fall.

It will offer patients 24-7 emergency room services and observation care with a new emergency department, radiology suite and lab.

