Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Plans underway to open Smith County Emergency Hospital

A partnership between two Pine Belt hospitals looks to restore emergency services to Smith County, nearly a decade since they’ve been offered there.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A partnership between two Pine Belt hospitals looks to restore emergency services to Smith County, nearly a decade since they’ve been offered there.

South Central Regional Medical Center and Covington County Hospital announced plans to reopen a facility in Raleigh.

It will be called Smith County Emergency Hospital, and it previously operated as Patients’ Choice Medical Center.

While it will remain in the same building on Magnolia Drive, there are plans for major renovations.

David Culpepper, director of marketing with Covington County Hospital, said the project shows community stretches beyond county lines.

“The best part of this story is that the neighboring rural hospitals have come together to provide these services,” said Culpepper. “It’s not someone from out of state or sitting in an ivory tower somewhere, but it’s someone who has been in a meeting or something and decided that this needed to take place. It is simply rural hospitals stepping up and taking care of others.”

The project is in the planning stages, and the facility is expected to open next fall.

It will offer patients 24-7 emergency room services and observation care with a new emergency department, radiology suite and lab.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a blue GMC 2500 pickup truck.
2 Monday morning thefts in Jones Co. believed to be related
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured

Latest News

Plans underway to open Smith County Emergency Hospital
Plans underway to open Smith County Emergency Hospital
"Pancake Day" was held in both Laurel and Hattiesburg Saturday.
‘Pancake Day’ raises money for Kiwanis clubs in Laurel, Hattiesburg
A parade highlighted "Light Up the 'Ville" in Ellisville Saturday.
Parade highlights “Light up the ‘ville” in Ellisville
Inaugural 'Pink Market' considered a success Saturday.
Inaugural 'Pink Market' considered a success Saturday