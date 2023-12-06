Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Old Hwy 15 bridge in Jones County closes until further notice

The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said the bridge would remain closed until further...
The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said the bridge would remain closed until further notice.(Jones County Emergency Operations Center)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County drivers take note! A bridge on Old Highway 15 is closed until further notice.

The Jones County Emergency Operations Center alerted the public about the closing on Wednesday morning. They said the bridge is about .38 miles north of the Dairy Road and Old Highway 15 intersection.

The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said the bridge is located on Old Highway 15 near...
The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said the bridge is located on Old Highway 15 near the Dairy Road intersection.(Jones County Emergency Operations Center)

Officials explained that the bridge was closed for emergency repairs. It will remain closed until repairs are done.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash blocked I-59 northbound lanes in south Hattiesburg
-
18-year-old dies in Friday night crash in Laurel
Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say

Latest News

Christopher Jackson, 32, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in Jones Co.
The incident is being investigated by JCSD Investigator Sgt. Denny Graham, who noted that it...
19-year-old injured in shooting incident in Jones Co.
Thames is being charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a...
Suspect in January shooting in Laurel arrested in Georgia, Laurel police chief says
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say