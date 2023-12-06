Old Hwy 15 bridge in Jones County closes until further notice

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County drivers take note! A bridge on Old Highway 15 is closed until further notice.

The Jones County Emergency Operations Center alerted the public about the closing on Wednesday morning. They said the bridge is about .38 miles north of the Dairy Road and Old Highway 15 intersection.

The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said the bridge is located on Old Highway 15 near the Dairy Road intersection. (Jones County Emergency Operations Center)

Officials explained that the bridge was closed for emergency repairs. It will remain closed until repairs are done.

