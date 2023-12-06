Win Stuff
Much cooler for your Wednesday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be mostly clear and cool as temperatures fall into the low 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be cooler. Highs will only top out into the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s Wednesday Night.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.

Our next chance of rain will arrive this weekend as a cold front sweeps through the southeast. This will give us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will top out into the mid 70s. Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

